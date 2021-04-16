Go to the main site
    4,500 treated for COVID at hospitals in Kazakh capital

    16 April 2021, 18:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Over the past 24 hours above 600 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Nur-Sultan. The city reports a steady increase in new cases,» chief state sanitary doctor Sarkhat Beissenova told the sitting of the commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Nur-Sultan.

    7,386 tests were conducted in 24 hours, 678 were tested positive for coronavirus. It proves that people violate quarantine restrictions, preventive measures, and home quarantine. She stressed that more cases were recorded in people aged 60.

    As head of the city healthcare department Timur Muratov said, there are 4,373 are being treated for coronavirus in the city hospitals, 1,112 show moderate symptoms. 100 are staying at intensive care unit, 32 are on life support.

    The city doctors urge people to avoid crowded places, observe sanitary rules and quarantine regulations. They stressed that vaccination is the only way to fight against coronavirus to return to normal.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
