Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

4.5 thousand families receive targeted social assistance in Almaty

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 June 2020, 14:31
4.5 thousand families receive targeted social assistance in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - According to the social welfare office, 1,154,8 million tenge has already been paid to 4,419 families (22 thousand people), including 1,757 large families, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The social welfare office says low-income, large families under the poverty line are among recipients of targeted social assistance. The poverty line is updated each quarter and equals 70% of the subsistence minimum. Thus, with the subsistence minimum at 33,590 tenge following the second quarter of 2020, the poverty line has equaled 23,513 tenge.

4.6 billion tenge has been allocated this year from the national budget to provide 35.4 thousand people with targeted social assistance. 1,154,8 million tenge has already been paid to 4,419 families (22 thousand people), including 1,757 large families.

The social welfare office also stated all recipients starting this year would also be presented with guaranteed social packages that include in-kind support for children, including meals and hygiene supplies for pre-school children, and food baskets, school uniforms and accessories, reimbursement of transport costs for school-aged children.

Overall 3, 804 children aged from 1 to 6 have received food baskets worth 36.6 million tenge.


Social support   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays