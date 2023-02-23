Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

4.5 magnitude strikes Osh, Kyrgyzstan

23 February 2023, 12:21
4.5 magnitude strikes Osh, Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded today, February 23, in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports referring to Kabar news agency.

As earlier reported, the quake was recorded today at 06:37 a.m. in the territory of Tajikistan. The magnitude is estimated to be 8 points.

The 4.5 magnitude tremours were felt in Bor-Dobo village, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan.

No damage or casualties were reported.


Photo: aa.com.tr


Related news
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
Earthquake reported south of Almaty city
Floods hit earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye, death toll reaches 14
Теги:
Read also
Death toll from earthquake in Pakistan, Afghanistan rises to 12
Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in China
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Earthquake reported south of Almaty city
Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
Turkic nations demonstrated solidarity and compassion – Tokayev
Kazakhstan to build social facility in earthquake zone in Türkiye
Kazakh President addresses extraordinary OTS Summit in Ankara
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News