4.4M quake hits China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani seismologists recorded 4.4-magnitude earthquake 340km southeast of Almaty, in the territory of China, Kazinform learned.

The quake occurred today, at 06:36 am. Its energy class made 9.6. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.30 north latitude and 80.13° east longitude.

Photo: earninginmotion.com