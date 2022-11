4.4M earthquake jolts 273km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the MPV scale hit 273km southeast of Almaty, in the territory of China, Kazinform learned from the seismological stations network of the Emergencies Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The quake was recorded on October 28, at 02:34:52 am Almaty time.





Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr