4.4M earthquake hits Abai region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – According to the network of seismic stations, an earthquake was reported at 12:31pm Almaty time in Abai region, Kazinform reports.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake originated near Urzhar village, Abai region, 587km northeast of Almaty city.

The quake hit at a depth of 5km.



Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr