4.3M quake hits northwest of Almaty

2 December 2022, 07:30

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit northeast of Almaty December 1 at 11:52pm, Kazinform learned from the seismological stations network of the Emergencies Ministry.

The quake occurred at a depth of 15km, 698km northwest of Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 47.65° north latitude, 83.20° east longitude.

