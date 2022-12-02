4.3M quake hits northwest of Almaty
2 December 2022, 07:30
ALMATY. KAZINFORM 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit northeast of Almaty December 1 at 11:52pm, Kazinform learned from the seismological stations network of the Emergencies Ministry.
The quake occurred at a depth of 15km, 698km northwest of Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan.
The coordinates of the epicenter are 47.65° north latitude, 83.20° east longitude.
Photo: earninginmotion.com
Теги:
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Switzerland on paid employment of diplomatic mission officials’ family members