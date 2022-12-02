Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

4.3M quake hits northwest of Almaty

2 December 2022, 07:30
4.3M quake hits northwest of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 4.3-magnitude earthquake hit northeast of Almaty December 1 at 11:52pm, Kazinform learned from the seismological stations network of the Emergencies Ministry.

The quake occurred at a depth of 15km, 698km northwest of Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 47.65° north latitude, 83.20° east longitude.


Photo: earninginmotion.com

Теги:
Related news
No plans to introduce COVID curbs in Kazakhstan - Health Minister
Kazakhstan needs more than 7,700 medical workers
Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
Read also
Kazakhstan receives 210 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine
No plans to introduce COVID curbs in Kazakhstan - Health Minister
Minister Giniyat reports on situation in healthcare facilities of Ekibastuz after TPP accident
Kazakhstan needs more than 7,700 medical workers
Treacherous weather expected in Kazakhstan this weekend
Every family physician treats at least 1,830 patients in their districts
Kazakh FM holds bilateral meetings on the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council
Nine apartment blocks in Petropavlovsk left without water
News Partner
Popular
1 President Tokayev meets with Chairman of Roche Holding Board of Directors Christoph Franz
2 Kazakhstan ratifies agreement with Switzerland on paid employment of diplomatic mission officials’ family members
3 Brazil partners up with Google to issue flood warnings
4 Kazakhstan’s para swimmer Agalakov claims silver at Open Championships in Cairo
5 António Guterres and Ban Ki-moon congratulate Tokayev on reelection

News