4.3M quake hit Almaty region

ALMATY-TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Earthquake occurred in 250km to the northeast from Almaty, Kazinform reports.

According to the Seismological Stations Network, the quake was recorded November 30 at 03:02:45pm Almaty time. MPV magnitude of the quake was 4.3 and its energy class was 9.2.