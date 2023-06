NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 4.3M earthquake occurred today at 10:52:37am in 466 to the southeast from Almaty, in the territory of China, Kazinform reports citing the National Seismological Stations Network.

The epicenter was the quake was at a depth of 15km. Its energy class was 10.7 and MPV magnitude was 4.3. The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.71° north latitude and 82.20° east longitude.