    4,386 more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    14 September 2021, 08:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 4,386 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    344 beat coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan, 679 in Almaty, 29 in Shymkent, 259 in Akmola region, 533 in Aktobe region, 425 in Almaty region, 435 in Atyrau region, 124 in East Kazakhstan, 129 in Zhambyl region, 129 in West Kazakhstan, 343 in Karaganda region, 78 in Kostanay region, 166 in Kyzylorda region, 185 in Mangistau region, 416 in Pavlodar region, 23 in North Kazakhstan, 89 in Turkestan region. As a result, the recoveries from coronavirus rose to 766,435 the countrywide.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

