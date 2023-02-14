Go to the main site
    4,300 deaths reported in NW Syria following earthquake: UN

    14 February 2023, 07:54

    DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM 4,300 deaths and 7,600 injuries have been reported in northwestern Syria as a result of the massive earthquake that hit the country a week ago, a UN relief agency said Monday, Kazinform reports citing Xinhua.

    The tally reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs does not include the condition in government-controlled areas.

    The district with the highest death toll and injuries as of Sunday is Harim, followed by Afrin and Jebel Saman in northwestern Syria, said the agency.

    The Syrian health ministry said in an update on Sunday night that 1,414 people in the country had been killed and 2,349 wounded.

    Meanwhile, the latest statistics from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights showed that the quake has killed about 5,329 people in government and rebel-held areas.


