4,244 get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 4,244 people got the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

4,244 pregnant women and nursing moms, teens, and people aged 60 and older received the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 as of now. 299 of them are expectant and 1,974 breastfeeding moms, 1,865 teens aged 12-18 and 196 older people.

Teens are vaccinated with the consent of their lawful representatives.

