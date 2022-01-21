Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
4,244 get Pfizer vaccine in Atyrau region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 January 2022, 16:41
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 4,244 people got the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

4,244 pregnant women and nursing moms, teens, and people aged 60 and older received the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 as of now. 299 of them are expectant and 1,974 breastfeeding moms, 1,865 teens aged 12-18 and 196 older people.

Teens are vaccinated with the consent of their lawful representatives.

As earlier reported, the number of coronavirus cases on the Tengiz oilfield reached 500, the healthcare department’s press service informs.


