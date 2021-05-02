4,219 Kazakhstanis return home with PCR tests

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 34 international flights from Germany, Switzerland, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Belarus, Georgia, Ukraine, Tajikistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on May 1.

All 4,219 passengers on onboard of those flights had PCR test ceritificates.

22 flights carrying 2,633 passengers landed at the airport in Almaty city.

8 flights with 975 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

2 flights with 235 passengers onboard landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

1 flight carrying 148 passengers landed at the airport in Aktau city.

1 flight carrying 228 passengers landed at the airport in Aktobe city.