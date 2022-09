18 August 2022 07:28

4.1M quake hit 368km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 4.1-magnitude earthquake hit 368 kilometers southeast of Almaty city, in the territory of China, Kazinform learned from the Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan.

The quake occurred on August 17 at 10:23 pm Almaty time at a depth of 15 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.38° north latitude, 81.27° east longitude.









Photo from open sources