4.1M earthquake hits 488km away from Almaty

1 November 2022, 15:03
1 November 2022, 15:03

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded 488 km away from Almaty, in the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

The quake occurred November 1, at 10:35:32 am Almaty time.

According to the seismological stations network of the Ministry of Emergencies, the epicenter of the quake was 488 km to the southwest of Almaty, at a depth of 5 km.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.86 north latitude. 73.10° east longitude.

Photo: apa.az


