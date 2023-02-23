Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    4.1 magnitude quake jolts Kazakhstan

    23 February 2023, 08:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded today an earthquake some 424 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the seismological experimental and methodological expedition of the national seismological research centre.

    The earthquake was recorded at 08:01:28 a.m. Almaty time.

    The energy class is 10.3. The 4.1 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 km. No tremors were felt.

    It was centered at 45.76 degrees north latitude and 80.88 degrees east longitude, it said in a statement.


    Photo: aa.com.tr

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty Kazakhstan Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
    Earthquake reported south of Almaty city
    Floods hit earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye, death toll reaches 14
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye hold talks
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open