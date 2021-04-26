4,000 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 4,000 patients are staying at the COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

693 new cases were detected in the city as of April 25, including 93 asymptomatic. 71 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 257 were admitted. 4,044 (including 114 children) are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals. 267 people are at the intensive care units, 37 are on life support.

5,911 people are receiving treatment at home, 661 of them are asymptomatic, the city healthcare department reports.

3,918 people were vaccinated in the city in the last day. Since February 1 up to April 25, 161,953 people were administered the vaccine against coronavirus. As of today there are 209 vaccination rooms.

Notably, the batch of Kazakhstani vaccine QazVac up to 6,000 doses arrived in the city on April 25.



