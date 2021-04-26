Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

4,000 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 April 2021, 11:52
4,000 staying at COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 4,000 patients are staying at the COVID-19 hospitals in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

693 new cases were detected in the city as of April 25, including 93 asymptomatic. 71 patients were discharged from hospitals, while 257 were admitted. 4,044 (including 114 children) are being treated at the infectious diseases hospitals. 267 people are at the intensive care units, 37 are on life support.

5,911 people are receiving treatment at home, 661 of them are asymptomatic, the city healthcare department reports.

3,918 people were vaccinated in the city in the last day. Since February 1 up to April 25, 161,953 people were administered the vaccine against coronavirus. As of today there are 209 vaccination rooms.

Notably, the batch of Kazakhstani vaccine QazVac up to 6,000 doses arrived in the city on April 25.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare   Sputnik V  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital