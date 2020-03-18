Go to the main site
    4,000 Kazakhstani tourists to return home over two weeks

    18 March 2020, 16:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Coronavirus consequences affected many Kazakhstanis. Many of them left stranded overseas for the countries closed their borders, air companies canceled flights.

    Turistik Kamkor corporate fund of Kazakhstan since March 17 has been helping tourists having a tour code return home, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs reports.

    18 flights were performed to Sharm El Sheikh, Goa, Colombo, Phuket, Maldives and Sharjah so far. Air Astana and SCAT air companies are expected to airlift home about 4,000 tourists over two weeks at large.

    The fund’s tourist information hotline is 8-7172-279-112.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Tourism Kazakhstan Pneumonia in China
