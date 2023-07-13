Go to the main site
    3yo swallows button battery, suffers esophageal burns

    13 July 2023, 15:20

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM A three-year-old girl was rushed to the regional hospital after swallowing a button battery in Ekibastuz, Kazinform leant from Pavlodarnews.kz.

    The child in a critical state was admitted to the intensive care unit with esophageal burns, intoxication, and pneumomediastinum. The girl stayed in the ICU for more than two weeks after the surgery.

    Children often swallow coins, small toys, buttons, earrings, rings, needles, batteries, and magnets. For the past five months, some 28 children were admitted to the children’s regional hospital after swallowing foreign objects.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Pavlodar region Incidents Healthcare
