Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

3rd stage of clinical trials of QazCovid-in vaccine to be 50% complete by Apr 15

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 April 2021, 11:08
3rd stage of clinical trials of QazCovid-in vaccine to be 50% complete by Apr 15

KORDAI. KAZINFORM – The third stage of clinical trials of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine QazCovid-in will be 50% complete by April 15, Director General of the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems Kunsulu Zakarya said Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her words, in order to be used for medical purposes, every vaccine has to be put to several rounds of tests. That includes pre-clinical trials on animals and then several stages of clinical trials.

Kunsulu Zakarya revealed that QazCovid-in had 100% efficacy in the first stage of clinical trials and 96% efficacy in the second stage of clinical trials. The third stage of clinical trials is set to be 50% complete by April 15. Only after that the experts of the Institute will be able to reveal the efficacy of the homegrown vaccine in the third stage.

She also said that given the complicated epidemiological situation and urgent need in vaccines, many countries start using vaccines after the second or in the middle of the third stages of clinical trials.

Earlier it was revealed that the first 50,000 doses of the QazCovid-in vaccine will become available in late April. The Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems and SK Pharmacy agreed to supply 2 million doses of Kazakhstan’s vaccine which will be branded as QazVac in the market.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   QazCovid-in   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran