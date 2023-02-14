Go to the main site
    3rd shipment with humanitarian cargo from Kazakhstan arrives in Syria

    14 February 2023, 17:00

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM The third shipment of four with humanitarian aid arrived in Aleppo on Monday evening. The cargo was delivered by the National Guard of Kazakhstan with the support of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, Kazinform learnt from the Organization’s press service.

    Representatives of the Islamic Organization for Food Security, as well as its director general Yerlan Baidaulet, are staying in Aleppo to receive and distribute cargo.

    Last week the Head of State instructed to send humanitarian aid to quake-stricken Syria. 50 tons of humanitarian assistance including canned food, winter clothing, tents, beds, and bedclothes will be delivered to Syria at large.

    «We visited the center for distribution of humanitarian assistance, where we handed out part of it to the local population together with the representatives of the World Food Programme and Syrian Red Crescent,» the IOFS Twitter account reads.

    The first plane with cargo landed in Aleppo on February 10. The last one will arrive in Syria in a day.

    Photo: IOFS

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Kazakhstan Syria Earthquake
