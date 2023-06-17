Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3rd session of Ulttyq Qurultay to take place in Atyrau region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 June 2023, 13:15
TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested holding the third session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly) in Atyrau region, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

«The first session of the qurultay was held in Ulytau last year. This year we have convened in sacred Turkistan. Atyrau region is another region of Kazakhstan which takes a special place in the national history,» said the Head of State at today’s session of the Ulttyq Qurultay suggesting holding the next sitting there.

In conclusion the Head of State wished the country unity, accord and prosperity.


