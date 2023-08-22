3rd Saudi Green Initiative Forum to take place on December  4

RIYADH. KAZINFORM The Saudi Green Initiative's (SGI) Forum will be held on December 4, during COP28, at Expo City, Dubai, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s ongoing support for the global climate agenda and the Kingdom’s commitment to overcome environmental challenges through concrete action.



The SGI Forum, in its third edition, will build both on the 2021 inaugural event in Riyadh, which unveiled Saudi Arabia’s 2060 net zero commitment, and on last year’s forum, held in Egypt in tandem with COP27, revealing major climate action projects, including the launch of a circular carbon economy knowledge hub, and the establishment of a regional center for advancing emissions reduction with the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA),

SPA reports.

This year’s SGI Forum will bring together influential figures, thought leaders and climate experts from the global climate ecosystem to share their insights and discuss what more can be done to address the climate challenges globally. In the year of the global stocktake, the SGI Forum 2023 will be an important platform to help propel global efforts to address climate challenges.

SGI was launched by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in 2021 as a whole-of-society initiative to enhance Saudi Arabia’s environmental action, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and create a greener future for all. The initiative demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s dedication to addressing environmental challenges facing the country, including high temperatures, low rainfall, dust storms and desertification.

Under SGI, the Kingdom will plant 10 billion trees across the country in the coming decades and designate 30% of the country’s land and sea territories protected areas by 2030. In addition, Saudi Arabia has committed to reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030.

These national goals contribute to achieving ambitious regional targets set out under the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI). Announced in 2021 as well, MGI’s targets focus on eliminating 670 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) and planting 50 billion trees across the region.