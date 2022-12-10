3rd round of Kazakh-Mexican political consultations held in Mexico

10 December 2022, 14:13

MEXICO. KAZINFORM - The 3rd round of political consultations between the foreign offices of Kazakhstan and Mexico was held, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakh delegation was headed by Nurgali Arystanov, Director of Department of the Americas, MFA. From the Mexican side, the meeting was co-chaired by Amparo Anguiano Rodriguez, Director General for Central Asia at the Foreign Ministry.

On behalf of the President of Mexico, A. Lopez Obrador, the Mexican side congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the re-election at the recent presidential elections. In addition, Amparo Anguiano Rodriguez commended the political and economic reforms being carried out in our country.

During the talks, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation as well as interaction within the international organizations was discussed. It was noted with satisfaction that ties between the two countries had been intensified, especially in the fields of culture, education and joint foreign policy research. Moreover, the parties exchanged views on the relevant issues of global affairs.

Upon the results of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed on the importance of maintaining a regular dialogue within the mechanism of political consultations and decided to hold the next round in 2023 in Astana.

Furthermore, the Kazakh delegation conducted a meeting with the legislators, members of Mexico-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group.

At the meeting with representative of Institutional Stock Exchange (BIVA), opportunities of economic and business cooperation were discussed.

During the visit of the Kazakh diplomat, photo-exhibition titled «Kazakhstan: Where Europe Meets with Asia» was launched. The ceremony was attended by the representatives of the Foreign Office, Ministry of Culture, Mexico City Mayor’s Office and members of Parliament. The exposition under the open sky in the very center of the Mexican capital city will continue until the end of January 2023.

Photo: gov.kz