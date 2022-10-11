11 October 2022, 10:04

3rd quake recorded in China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded on October 11 an earthquake at 08:35 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports. It is the third quake recorded today.

The magnitude 4.0 quake was centered 346 km southeastwards of Almaty in the territory of China. It occurred at a depth of 25 km. The energy class is 9.5.

As earlier reported, the first quake was recorded 331 km southeastwards of Almaty city at 06.10 a.m., and another at 08:07 a.m.

Photo: ekonomigundemi.com.tr











