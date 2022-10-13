Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3rd quake jolts China
13 October 2022, 15:18

3rd quake jolts China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded on October 13 an earthquake at 02:08:06 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 357 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The 4.6 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 15 km.

As earlier reported, the seismologists recorded two quakes at 07:08 a.m. and 01:56 p.m. Almaty time in the territory of China.

Photo:apa.az



