13 October 2022, 15:18

3rd quake jolts China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded on October 13 an earthquake at 02:08:06 p.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

It was centered 357 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The 4.6 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 15 km.

As earlier reported, the seismologists recorded two quakes at 07:08 a.m. and 01:56 p.m. Almaty time in the territory of China.













Photo:apa.az