3rd One Belt-One Road Forum to take place in China in 2023

BEIJING. KAZINFORM «The 3rd One Belt-One Road Forum will take place in China in 2023,» China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang told the annual press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress sitting, Kazinform reports.

He said for the past 10 years some 1 trillion dollars were invested, and over 3,000 projects were developed as part of this initiative. 65,000 trains run along the China-Europe railway.