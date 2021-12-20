Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    3rd Meeting of Foreign Ministers of ‘Central Asia-India’ Dialogue takes place

    20 December 2021, 11:46

    NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - In the capital of India, New Delhi, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India Subramanyam Jaishankar, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi attended the 3rd Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the «Central Asia – India» Dialogue, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The event was also attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov.

    During the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed promising areas of multilateral cooperation and issues of increasing the efficiency of economic interaction, including in mutual trade, investment, industry branches and transport connectivity with India.

    The participants noted the importance of joint response to modern challenges and threats. They analyzed the ways of solving environmental problems in the region, preventing transnational threats, as well as strengthening cultural exchange. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in the Central Asian region and the priority areas of this Dialogue were outlined.

    In his speech, the Head of the Kazakh delegation noted the importance of strengthening interaction between the countries, stressed the need to improve the institutional mechanisms of this forum, diversify interregional trade, develop transit routes and green energy, as well as intensify cooperation in such promising areas as financial technology, digitalization and the IT industry.

    As a result of the Forum, a Joint Statement by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asia - India Dialogue was adopted.

    The same day, Kazakh Foreign Minister held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S.Jaishankar, during which the sides discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral, regional agenda, and outlined ways to further deepen the strategic partnership between the countries, including upcoming contacts at the highest and high levels.

    A collective meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Central Asia Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    4 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11