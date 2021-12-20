Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

3rd Meeting of Foreign Ministers of ‘Central Asia-India’ Dialogue takes place

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 December 2021, 11:46
3rd Meeting of Foreign Ministers of ‘Central Asia-India’ Dialogue takes place

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM - In the capital of India, New Delhi, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India Subramanyam Jaishankar, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi attended the 3rd Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the «Central Asia – India» Dialogue, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Ruslan Kazakbaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirodjiddin Mukhriddin, as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed promising areas of multilateral cooperation and issues of increasing the efficiency of economic interaction, including in mutual trade, investment, industry branches and transport connectivity with India.

photo

The participants noted the importance of joint response to modern challenges and threats. They analyzed the ways of solving environmental problems in the region, preventing transnational threats, as well as strengthening cultural exchange. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects in the Central Asian region and the priority areas of this Dialogue were outlined.

In his speech, the Head of the Kazakh delegation noted the importance of strengthening interaction between the countries, stressed the need to improve the institutional mechanisms of this forum, diversify interregional trade, develop transit routes and green energy, as well as intensify cooperation in such promising areas as financial technology, digitalization and the IT industry.

photo

photo

As a result of the Forum, a Joint Statement by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Central Asia - India Dialogue was adopted.

The same day, Kazakh Foreign Minister held bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart S.Jaishankar, during which the sides discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral, regional agenda, and outlined ways to further deepen the strategic partnership between the countries, including upcoming contacts at the highest and high levels.

A collective meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Central Asia   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region