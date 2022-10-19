Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    39th Tehran International Short Film Festival kicks off

    19 October 2022, 18:12

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The 39th edition of Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) started on October 19 (Wednesday) in Tehran, IRNA reports.

    According to the official website of the TISFF, the 39th edition of the event will be held from the 19th to 24th of October and focuses on the local cinema concept and diversity of genre in short films in general.

    Short films will compete in two international and national sections in four categories: Fiction, Documentary, Animation, and Experimental.

    Photo: IRNA

    World News Iran
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 President receives Internal Affairs Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov