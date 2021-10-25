Go to the main site
    395 people received COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau rgn over past weekend

    25 October 2021, 15:46

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 395 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the past weekend, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Since February 1, 2021, the first jab of anti-coronavirus vaccines has been given to a total of 237,716 and the second jab to 210,787 people in the region.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, over the past weekend, October 23-24, 395 people have received vaccines against COVID-19 in the region.

    Earlier it was reported that 211 people are under COVID-19 treatment at infectious diseases hospitals in Atyrau region.

    It bears to remind that vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to get immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination started all over country on April 2, 2021 for all those eligible to get a jab.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

