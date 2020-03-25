Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
39 people arrested in Almaty for quarantine violation

Alzhanova Raushan
25 March 2020, 14:19
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Thirty nine people were arrested for violating quarantine regime in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In connection with the coronavirus pandemic the state of emergency and quarantine was introduced in the cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan.

A mobile group joining employees of the prosecutor's office, Akimats, police departments, economic investigations of Almaty city continues to identify and suppress the facts of sale of essential goods at inflated prices, as well as violations of the state of emergency and quarantine.

Thus, it was informed that 84 persons were prosecuted for violations of the quarantine regime, 39 people were arrested.

If you have information regarding violations of the state of emergency or the quarantine regime please contact the mobile group via the following telephone numbers: +7 701-172-27-07, + 7-701-755-06-99.


