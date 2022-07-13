Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    39 news cases of COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan

    13 July 2022, 18:46

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 39 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were revealed in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Kabar reports.

    Of the total number of cases, 2 are imported from USA abd Kazakhstan, and 10 cases were revealed during PCR test when leaving the country.

    34 people are being treated at home, and 5 Kyrgyzstanis are hospitalized in hospital.

    As of July 13, according to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone. But the effective reproductive number for the last week is more than 1, which indicates the beginning of the rise of the disease.

    A total of 201,282 cases have been reported in Kyrgyzstan since the start of the pandemic, with an incidence of 3,39.2 cases per 100,000 population and a mortality rate of 1.5%.

    During six months and 12 days of 2022, a total of 16,534 cases of COVID-19 were registered of which 14,540 (87.9%) were laboratory-confirmed and 1,994 (12.1%) were clinico-epidemiologically confirmed.


    Photo: en.kabar.kg

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kyrgyzstan World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
    4 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    5 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region