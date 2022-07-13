Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 July 2022, 18:46
39 news cases of COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - 39 new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection were revealed in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday, the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, Kabar reports.

Of the total number of cases, 2 are imported from USA abd Kazakhstan, and 10 cases were revealed during PCR test when leaving the country.

34 people are being treated at home, and 5 Kyrgyzstanis are hospitalized in hospital.

As of July 13, according to the risk assessment matrix, all areas are in the green zone. But the effective reproductive number for the last week is more than 1, which indicates the beginning of the rise of the disease.

A total of 201,282 cases have been reported in Kyrgyzstan since the start of the pandemic, with an incidence of 3,39.2 cases per 100,000 population and a mortality rate of 1.5%.

During six months and 12 days of 2022, a total of 16,534 cases of COVID-19 were registered of which 14,540 (87.9%) were laboratory-confirmed and 1,994 (12.1%) were clinico-epidemiologically confirmed.


Photo: en.kabar.kg

