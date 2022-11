39 more were tested positive for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of November 13 Kazakhstan detected 39 more coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

As earlier reported, 818 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of today.

Since March 13, 2020 some 1, 395,319 people coronavirus cases, 90,245 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases were recorded in Kazakhstan.