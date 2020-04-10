Go to the main site
    39 health workers contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan

    10 April 2020, 13:11

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – As of April 10 Kyrgyzstan has confirmed 18 new cases of coronavirus infection, this was announced at a briefing by Deputy Minister of Health Mademin Karatayev, Kazinform reports citing Kabar.

    Thus, to date Kyrgyzstan confirms 298 cases of COVID-19 infection. Five new cases of COVID-19 were registered among medical workers. Currently the number of infected medical workers in the country has reached 39.

    He informed that thirty nine people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals. Five patients contracted COVID-19 have passed away.

    According to the deputy Minister of Health, 254 people with coronavirus infection are in hospitals 8 of them are in serious condition.

    Alzhanova Raushan

