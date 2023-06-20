Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 449.33 eur/kzt 490.22

    rub/kzt 5.17 cny/kzt 61.97
Weather:
Astana+31+33℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Business

    39 foreign companies set to be relocated to Kazakhstan

    20 June 2023, 19:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov spoke about the projects in agriculture and green technology at a joint session of both chambers of the Kazakh parliament.

    «As for investments in agriculture, 280 projects to the tune of half a trillion tenge are under implementation this year. Large investments are expected to be attracted in green projects in the field of green technologies as part of the 2060 Carbon Neutrality Strategy. In particular, nearly $600bn is provided in the strategy. There are plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources from 4% to 15% by 2030,» said Smailov at the joint session.

    He went on to note that the program ‘Tariffs in exchange for investments’ envisaged to attract over 3 trillion tenge to modernize the communal and engineering infrastructure reducing wear and tear by 20-30% is being carried out.

    «Work is ongoing to relocate foreign companies to the territory of Kazakhstan. 31 companies valued at $1.1bn have already been relocated; work on relocation of 39 more companies is underway,» he said.

    He added that investments in fixed capital rose 17% in real terms, of which 70% funneled in the non-primary sector, in the past five months.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Parliament Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev receives Chairman of University Medical Center Yuri Pya
    Cooperation in field of science on agenda of Kazakhstan-Israel relations
    Political consultations btw Kazakhstan and Canada held in Astana
    Asset Massabayev relieved of his post as mayor of Taldykorgan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
    2 Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
    3 L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
    4 Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
    5 2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting