39 foreign companies set to be relocated to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov spoke about the projects in agriculture and green technology at a joint session of both chambers of the Kazakh parliament.

«As for investments in agriculture, 280 projects to the tune of half a trillion tenge are under implementation this year. Large investments are expected to be attracted in green projects in the field of green technologies as part of the 2060 Carbon Neutrality Strategy. In particular, nearly $600bn is provided in the strategy. There are plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources from 4% to 15% by 2030,» said Smailov at the joint session.

He went on to note that the program ‘Tariffs in exchange for investments’ envisaged to attract over 3 trillion tenge to modernize the communal and engineering infrastructure reducing wear and tear by 20-30% is being carried out.

«Work is ongoing to relocate foreign companies to the territory of Kazakhstan. 31 companies valued at $1.1bn have already been relocated; work on relocation of 39 more companies is underway,» he said.

He added that investments in fixed capital rose 17% in real terms, of which 70% funneled in the non-primary sector, in the past five months.