    39 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Kazakh capital

    24 March 2022, 16:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Occupancy of infectious diseases beds stands at 12% in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the public health department of the city.

    As of this morning, 39 patients with COVID-19 were under treatment at the infectious diseases hospitals, including three people on artificial lung ventilation, and 12 are in intensive care units in the Kazakh capital.

    According to the department, the number of COVID-19 deaths declined in the city, with COVID-19 vaccination contributing to it.

    There has been a drop in COVID-19 cases among kids and pregnant women. In total, two pregnant women are under COVID-19 treatment.

    Due to low occupancy, 275 infectious diseases beds, including 54 intensive care beds, remain empty.

    Over 490 thousand citizens of the capital have so far received COVID-19 vaccines, and over 120 thousand people have been administered COVID-19 booster shots.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

