39 COVID-19 cases reported in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hrs

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 October 2021, 14:32
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Atyrau region has added 39 fresh coronavirus cases over the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In a statement the press service of the health office of Atyrau region informed that out of the 39 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Atyrau city has logged 29 infections. Three more COVID-19 cases have been detected as a result of screenings at the Tengiz oilfield.

One daily case of the coronavirus infection has been reported in the region’s Zhylyoisk district, one in Isatay district, two in Kyzylkoginsk district, one in Kurmangazinsk district, and two in Makhambet district.

According to the press service, of the 39 daily cases, 18 are with symptoms and 21 without symptoms. 14 people have beaten the virus in the region over the past day.

364 Atyrau region residents with COVID-19 are under treatment at home, 80 are being treated at the modular hospital, 50 at the second regional hospital, 35 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 61 at the infectious diseases hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «green zone» for the coronavirus spread.


