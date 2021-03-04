Go to the main site
    39 clinics participate in 2nd COVID-19 vaccination stage

    4 March 2021, 16:33

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the Almaty healthcare department Laura Myrzagali took part in a press conference on the coronavirus vaccination campaign, Kazinform reports.

    1,750 doses of Sputnik V vaccine were delivered on February 1 to the outpatient clinics of Almaty. to vaccinate health workers at the first stage. Revaccination started on February 22. 1,379 medical workers got the second dose. 10,800 doses more delivered to Almaty on March 1 for the second stage. 24 more medical organizations joined the vaccination campaign. Today medical workers working the risk zone are getting vaccinated. 380 people have already got COVID-19 shots.

    She also called to further keep quarantine measures as the city moves to the coronavirus ‘yellow zone’.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

