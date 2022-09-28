Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
39,650 pregnant women fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Kazakhstan
28 September 2022, 09:20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures on vaccination of pregnant and breastfeeding women in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As of September 28, 1,239,583 people have been administered the 1st shot of the Pfizer vaccine, including 874,785 teens, 41,708 pregnant women, and 145,491 breastfeeding mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine was administered to 1,201,705 people, including 860,945 teens, 39,650 pregnant women, and 142,088 breastfeeding moms.


