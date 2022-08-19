39,386 pregnant women fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Healthcare has updated the figures of vaccination of the population against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learned from the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

9,576,249 people have been administered the first dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine countrywide as of August 19, 2022.

9,355,742 people have received the 2nd shot of the vaccine.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine has been administered to 1,237,979 people including 874,035 teens, 41,599 pregnant women, and 145,370 breastfeeding mothers.

The second shot of the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 1,194,742 people, including 858,001 teens, 39,386 pregnant women, and 141,699 breastfeeding moms.



