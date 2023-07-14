Go to the main site
      Kostanay region

    39,000 to obtain employment in Kostanay region

    14 July 2023, 18:00

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM This year Kostanay region developed the regional employment map aimed at employing over 39,000 people, Kazinform reports referring to head of the employment and social programs department Gulnar Abenova.

    24,000 will obtain jobs via employment agencies, and 3,600 will be employed as part of the realization of infrastructure projects, of which 1,300 will get permanent jobs.

    She added this year some 42,500 people will be provided with employment measures. As of today, 22,174 already received jobs.

    Some 1,250 locals will get entrepreneurship basic training to boost entrepreneurial initiatives in the region.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

