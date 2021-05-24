Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
387 tested positive for COVID-19 in W Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 May 2021, 16:00
URALSK. KAZINFORM Over the past 4 days 387 people more were tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

280 of them have clinical symptoms of the virus, the sanitary and epidemiological control department reports. Out of which 118 are traced among close contacts. The most cases were detected in the city of Uralsk.

Since the pandemic outbreak 21,890 coronavirus cases were recorded in the region, 16,947 recovered, while 324 died. The quarantine restrictions remain in place since the region is still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. Monitoring groups continue their work.

As earlier reported, 250 teachers were tested positive for COVID-19 in the region as of today.


