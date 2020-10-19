Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    386 new houses built in Maktaaral

    19 October 2020, 16:11

    MAKTAARAL. KAZINFORM 386 new houses were built in the flood-hit Maktaaral district, the press service of the Governor of Turkestan region reports.

    A new micro-district was built in Myrzakent village, destroyed houses were repaired in the flood-affected region.

    386 families celebrate today housewarming. The Kazakh Vice Premier, Roman Sklyar, Uzbek Water Management Minister Shavkat Khamrayev and Governor of the region Umirzak Shukeyev attended the solemn ceremony.

    The Vice Premier congratulated all of them and wished them success. He also handed letters of gratitude on behalf of the Prime Minister to those who contributed greatly to elimination of the consequences of the emergency situation. Besides, the Governor handed the letters of gratitude on behalf of the Kazakh President and special medals to those who participated in the construction of the new micro district.

    The new micro district is stretching over 70 ha. It has all necessary infrastructures. A 1,200-seat school, a kindergarten are being built there.

    As earlier reported, more than 30,000 people were evacuated this May as a result of the emergency situation.



    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Construction Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    4 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    5 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil