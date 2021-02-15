381 pupils tested positive for COVID-19 since start of school year in W Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Since the start of the school year 381 pupils were tested positive for COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan. 194 of them studied online, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission reads.

Since April 11 there were recorded 167 more coronavirus cases among school students. Out of which 89 studied offline. 13 schools were put under quarantine between February 8 and 12 by the decrees of chief state sanitary doctors of the city and districts.

Besides, since the beginning of the year 34,899 people crossed the state border in the territory of the region. 867 of them had no COVID-19 tests, 4 were tested positive.