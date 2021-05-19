Go to the main site
    38% of Kazakhstani children and teens go in for sports

    19 May 2021, 16:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today the local executive bodies provide KZT 5 bln 41 mln for per capita financing in the sphere of sports to cover 40,539 children and youth,» the Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Yerlan Kozhagapanov said at today’s online briefing.

    He added that KZT 2 bln 518 mln is to be allocated for cultural sector to embrace 24,521 kids.

    Currently 37.5% of children and teens attend sports sections, 370,000 of them are training at children's and youth sports schools, 190,000 at physical training clubs for children and young people, 965,000 at schools’ sections.

    The number of children attending creative circles at educational and cultural facilities, aged 4-18, grew up to 1,360,721.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

